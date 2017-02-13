Oil falls as Opec compliance report underwhelms, US crude output rises

fell more than 1 per cent on Monday after an Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) report showing high compliance with last year's landmark production-cut deal underwhelmed investors while signs of rising US output continued to weigh on prices.

Global benchmark Brent futures were down 96 cents at $55.74 a barrel at 15:18 GMT and touched a session low of $55.65.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 82 cents at $53.04 a barrel and traded as low as $53.01 earlier in the day.

"The good compliance rate of seems to be priced in. The US rig count from Friday is weighing, the numbers support the shale comeback story," said Frank Klumpp, analyst at Stuttgart-based Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg.

US drillers over the past month have added the most drilling rigs since 2012, bringing the total to 591 rigs, the highest since October 2015, services company Baker Hughes said in a weekly report.

Speculators cut net long positions on Brent last week by 10,000 contracts, weekly ICE data showed, highlighting investor concerns about rising US production.

In turn, bullish gasoil bets rose to their highest level in four years as demand is expected to increase due to cold weather and maintenance.

The and other producers, including Russia, agreed late last year to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017.

The group's first official data since then showed on Monday that member Saudi Arabia had cut more deeply than expected, taking compliance in the first month following the agreement to as high as 93 per cent.

supply from the 11 members with production targets under the deal fell to 29.888 million bpd in January, according to figures from secondary sources which uses to monitor its output.

But high compliance had been expected and the report failed to push prices into positive territory on Monday.

Analysts at ABN Amro are sceptical about production cuts delivering higher prices and reduced Brent forecasts for the first half of this year to $50 from $55 a barrel.