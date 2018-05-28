Oil hits multi-week lows on fears of growing supplies

By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON (Reuters) - prices extended losses on Monday as and said they may increase supplies while U.S. production gains showed no sign of slowing.

Brent crude futures stood at $75.32 a barrel at 1805 GMT, down $1.12 from the previous close. The contract touched a three-week low of $74.49 earlier in the session.

U.S. crude futures were at $66.47, down $1.41, after hitting a six-week low of $65.80.

The spread between the two contracts reached $9.38 a barrel, its widest since March 2015.

Trading was light due to public holidays in the and

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by began withholding 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of supplies in 2017 to tighten the market and prop up prices that in 2016 fell to their lowest in more than a decade at less than $30 a barrel.

Prices have soared since the start of the cuts last year, with Brent breaking through $80 this month, triggering concerns that high prices could crimp economic growth and stoke inflation.

"The pace of the recent rise in prices has sparked a debate among investors on whether this poses downside risks to global growth," Chetan Ahya, Morgan Stanley, wrote in a weekend note.

To address potential supply shortfalls Saudi Arabia, the de facto of OPEC, and top have been in talks about easing the cuts and raising production by 1 million bpd, sources said last week.

Russian Minister said on Saturday that a return to October 2016 production levels, the baseline for the current supply pact, was one option for easing curbs.

"Given that our crude balance is short some 825,000 bpd over (the second half of the year), a gradual increase of about 1 million bpd would probably limit stock draws to quite some extent," Vienna-based consultancy said.

Meanwhile, surging U.S. crude production showed no sign of abating as drillers continued to expand their search for new oilfields to exploit.

U.S. companies added 15 rigs looking for new oil in the week ending May 25, bringing the rig count to 859, its highest since 2015, in a strong indication that American crude production will continue to rise.

U.S. crude output has already surged by more than 27 percent in the past two years, to 10.73 million bpd, ever closer to Russia's 11 million bpd.

Additional reporting by in Singapore

