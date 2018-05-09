Oil jumps 3 percent after U.S. quits Iran deal, U.S. stock drawdown

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday, after climbing to fresh 3-1/2 year highs, after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S inventories extended gains from the United States' decision to quit a nuclear deal with

Ignoring pleas by allies, U.S. on Tuesday pulled out of a 2015 international deal with and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member, making investors nervous about rising risks of conflict in the and about supplies in a tight market.

The will likely re-impose sanctions against after 180 days, unless some other agreement is reached.

Brent crude futures rose $2.33, or 3.1 percent, to $77.18 a barrel, by 12:36 p.m. EDT (1636 GMT). The global benchmark hit a session high of $77.43, the highest since November 2014.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.18 to $71.24 a barrel, a 3.2 percent gain.

Prices extended gains after data showed domestic crude inventories fell 2.2 million barrels in the latest week, far exceeding forecasts for a decrease of 719,000 barrels.

The EIA report helped lift U.S. gasoline futures to $2.1674 a gallon, the highest since Hurricane Harvey sent prices surging in August. U.S. heating surged to $2.2258 a gallon, the highest since Feb. 2015.

"This may one of the most bullish reports that I surveyed - even with domestic production rising to 10.7 million barrels per day," said John Kilduff, partner at in New York. "[S]uper-high gasoline demand and of nearly 2 million bpd, once again, add to the bullish tone."

from and said their countries will work closely with OPEC and non-OPEC producers to lessen the impact of any supply shortages after U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran re-emerged as a in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program. The country, the third-biggest of crude within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, exported about 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in April.

Analysts' estimates of the possible reduction in Iranian crude supplies as a result of any new U.S. sanctions range from 200,000 bpd to 1 million bpd.

said in a note that Trump's announcement brought upside risks to its forecast that Brent crude will hit $82.50 a barrel by the summer.

Several refiners in said they were seeking alternatives to Iranian supplies.

A number of countries have already cut reliance on Iranian oil, as well as other "traditional" sources of supply, due to a surge in cheaper U.S. crude exports.

Volumes jumped for all key crude contracts as investors took new positions and refiners hedged to protect themselves from higher feedstock prices.

