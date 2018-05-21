Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says considering steps to keep fuel prices in check

NEW (Reuters) - is looking at ways to keep rising fuel prices in check, its minister said on Monday, with for diesel and petrol touching record highs in capital city New and financial hub

Prices at the pump have surged on the back of rallying international markets for crude oil, which last week hit their strongest since late-2014 amid ongoing production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"Various alternatives are being looked at," Dharmendra Pradhan said in a televised speech, adding that he would "work out something soon". He did not give details.

Opposition leaders have criticised the government for failing to rein in rising fuel prices, a politically-sensitive issue in one of the world's biggest economies.

is particularly at risk from stronger global prices for as it is the No.3 importer of the commodity, buying about 80 percent of its needs.

On Monday, group called for an immediate cut in the excise duty on

The cost of the growing thirst for oil around will surpass $1 trillion this year, about twice as much as in 2015 and 2016, as touch $80 per barrel and continental demand hits a record.

