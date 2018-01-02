Oil posts strongest year opening since 2014 as Iran unrest pushes up crude

By Gloystein

(Reuters) - prices posted their strongest opening to a year since 2014 on Tuesday, with crude rising to mid-2015 highs amid large anti- rallies in and ongoing supply cuts led by and

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.63 a barrel at 0747 GMT, up 21 cents, or 0.4 percent, after hitting $60.74 earlier in the day, ther highest since June 2015.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were at $67.18 a barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.5 percent, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.29 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that the two crude benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.

"Growing unrest in set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Anti- protesters demonstrated in on Sunday in defiance of a warning by authorities of a crackdown, extending for a fourth day one of the most audacious challenges to the clerical leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009.

Even without the unrest in Iran, which is a major exporter, market sentiment was bullish.

"Falling inventories globally and strong economic growth offset the restart of the and the resumption of production following a pipeline outage in Libya," said Jeffrey Halley, at in

The 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity system in the returned to full operations on Dec. 30 after an unplanned shutdown.

markets have been supported by a year of production cuts led by the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and The cuts started in January 2017 and are scheduled to cover all of 2018.

U.S. commercial crude inventories have fallen by almost 20 percent from their historic highs last March, to 431.9 million barrels.

Strong demand growth, especially from China, has also been supporting crude.

Only rising U.S. production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10 million bpd, is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.

"We think U.S. tight production growth warrants close monitoring as it could spoil OPEC's market-balancing efforts, pushing the market into surplus in 2018," said on Tuesday.

U.S. production, driven largely by onshore tight shale fields, has risen by almost 16 percent since mid-2016, to 9.75 million bpd at the end of last year.

Consultancy Rystad Energy said "U.S. crude production capacity has reached 10 million barrels per day."

