Oil prices climb off ten-month lows as U.S. stockpiles drop

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.
The market largely shrugged off comments overnight from Iran's oil minister that members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering deeper cuts in production.
Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 percent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at the end of the year in the wake of the initial OPEC-led production cut.
OPEC and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day from January for six months, subsequently extended for a further nine months.
With production rising in Nigeria and Libya, countries exempt from the deal, and output surging in the United States, which was not part of the agreement, the bulls have thrown in the towel.
And a bigger than expected cut in U.S. crude stockpiles reported overnight is barely shifting the dial.
Stocks of the motor fuel had also risen unexpectedly by 2.1 million barrels in the previous week, despite the start of the summer driving season.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)
