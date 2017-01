Oil prices dip on lingering doubts of supply cut commitments

prices dipped on Friday over lingering doubts that some producers might not implement announced production cuts in an attempt to curb global oversupply.

futures, the benchmark for international prices, were trading at $56.76 per barrel at 07:56 GMT, down 13 cents from their close the previous day.

In the United States, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.65 a barrel, 11 cents below their last settlement.

Analysts said that current prices were around break-even levels for many producers, providing little reason for much bigger rises, barring unforeseen outages.

"Since the cut announcement, prices are above the $54 per barrel level which we believe is the... cash breakeven for the sector in 2017," US investment bank Jefferies said.

Friday's dips came after prices increased the previous day following reports of supply cuts from and Abu Dhabi coming into effect as part of efforts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers to curb a global supply glut.

Overall supply from the in December fell only slightly to 34.18 million barrels per day (bpd) from a revised 34.38 million bpd in November, according to a Reuters survey this week based on shipping data and information from industry sources.

While traders said markets were well supported by the agreed cuts, they said doubts remained that all producers would fully implement planned reductions.

"The ball is in the Opec's park to deliver on the announced cuts and prove the naysayers wrong," said Virendra Chauhan, analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects in Singapore.

"There will be some countries who will cheat...We expect zero compliance from Baghdad... And we definitely do not expect the Kurds to join in, given that they are autonomous from the federal government," Energy Aspects said in its 2017 market outlook, published this week.

BMI Research said that may send some of its crudes through via shared fields, in order to nominally comply with OPEC's commitment to cut its production.

With potentially 100,000 bpd short of its production target, Iraq's 210,000 bpd planned cut could be lightened if the countries cooperated by enabling Iraqi to move through Iran, BMI said.

Both countries share five fields — North & South Azadegan (Majnoon in Iraq), North & South Yaran, and Yadavaran - which are estimated to produce around 400,000 bpd, BMI said.