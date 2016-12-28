Oil prices edge down ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 13 cents at $53.77 at 0021 GMT after settling up 88 cents at $53.9 a barrel in the previous session. prices have risen 25% since mid-November. prices edged down on Wednesday in quiet early Asian trading as the market waits to see how and non- members carry through on planned supply cuts in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were yet to trade after closing 93 cents higher at $56.09. T rading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday season.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach on the official start of the landmark deal reached by the and several non- members. The deal is set to kick in from January 1.

and non- producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion's share of the cuts.

In a sign that the world's major producers may abide by their agreement, Venezuela, one of the members of the cartel group, said it will cut 95,000 barrels per day of production in the New Year.