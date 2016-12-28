Oil prices edge down ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
International Brent crude oil futures
The market is taking a wait-and-see approach on the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and several non-OPEC members. The deal is set to kick in from January 1.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion's share of the cuts.
In a sign that the world's oil major producers may abide by their agreement, Venezuela, one of the members of the oil cartel group, said it will cut 95,000 barrels per day of oil production in the New Year.
Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft
