Oil prices near levels last seen in 2014/2015 as market tightens

-
ALSO READOil posts strongest year opening since 2014 as Iran unrest pushes up crude Oil rises to mid-2015 high in strongest year opening since 2014 Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight Oil dips away from 2015 highs as rising U.S. output weighs on outlook Oil drops from 2-1/2-year highs as rising U.S. output drags on market
-
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices on Thursday remained near levels last seen in late 2014/2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures
Brent crude futures
Beyond a brief intraday spike in May, 2015, these were the highest crude price levels since December, 2014, at the start of the oil price downturn.
"Oil continued its rally overnight ... The market is clearly getting more bullish on oil as inventory levels get closer to the five-year average. Geopolitical uncertainty in Iran, OPEC's third largest producer, is also helping to support the price as citizens are again protesting the government," said by William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia' Rivkin Securities.
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have deployed forces to three provinces to put down anti-government unrest that has been ongoing for a week, their commander said on Wednesday.
In the United States, crude oil inventories fell by 5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29 to 427.8 million barrels, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday.
Potentially undermining the trend towards tighter market conditions is U.S. oil production
Official U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) storage and production data is due on Thursday.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU