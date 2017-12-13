Oil price recovers as US crude stock go down

prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in

was up 50 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $63.84 a barrel by 0152 GMT. It had settled down $1.35, or 2.1 per cent, at $63.34 on Tuesday on a wave of profit-taking after news of a key North Sea pipeline shutdown helped send the global benchmark above $65 for the first time since mid-2015.

was up 36 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $57.50 a barrel, having earlier settled down 85 cents at $57.14.

After settlement on Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the fell by 7.4 million barrels last week. That is almost twice the decline of analysts' expectations for a decline of 3.8 million barrels. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel gain. Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 902,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

The US government's Information Administration releases its weekly report later on Wednesday.

Selling had gained pace on Tuesday after the US Information Administration said in its monthly short-term outlook that US crude output will rise by 780,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record-high of 10.02 million bpd in 2018.

But some analysts said that despite the projected rise in US production, prices are likely to see further upward momentum given planned output curbs by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and a rise in global demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)