(Reuters) - prices on Wednesday remained near two-and-a-half year highs from the previous session as the market outlook for 2018 is relatively tight, although the gradual resumption of flows through a major pipeline prevented crude from rising.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.87 a barrel at 0754 GMT, down 10 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session.

Brent crude futures were at $66.80 a barrel, down 22 cents after breaking through $67 for the first time since May 2015 the previous day.

"Crude spiked sharply in reaction to an explosion at a Libyan pipeline...(but) the price spike came with light volumes as was closed for Boxing Day," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of Trifecta.

lost around 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude supplies from a blast on a pipeline feeding on Tuesday.

Wednesday's dips were a result of the gradual return of the 450,000 bpd capacity in the Flows through Forties will return to normal early in the New Year, operator said.

Both the Forties and Libyan outages, which together amount to around 500,000 bpd, are small in a context where both production and demand are approaching 100 million bpd.

But the disruptions highlight that markets have tightened significantly a year into voluntary supply restraint led by top and the Middle East-dominated Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Data from the (EIA) shows that following rampant oversupply in 2015, markets gradually came into balance by 2016 and started to show a slight supply deficit this year, resulting in a reduction of fuel inventories.

EIA data implies a slight supply shortfall of 180,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2018.

OPEC and started withholding production last January, and the current schedule is to continue cutting throughout 2018.

A major factor countering efforts by OPEC and efforts to prop up prices is U.S. production, which has soared more than 16 percent since mid-2016 and is fast approaching 10 million bpd.

Only OPEC king-pin and produce more.

The latest U.S. production figures are due to be published by the EIA on Thursday.

Matt Stanley, a with in Dubai, said the rising U.S. output meant markets were not as tight as many analysts think it is.

"U.S. production is...more than capable of plugging any supply deficits," he said.

