Oil sinks while stocks gain on North Korea, euro shaken by Italy

By Hideyuki Sano

(Reuters) - U.S. hit six-week lows on expectations major producers may ease output curbs on Monday, while Asian stocks and U.S. share futures gained on signs the and were still working towards holding a summit.

The bounced back from a 6-1/2-month low after the Italian rejected a eurosceptic as a key minister, but his move was seen as triggering a possible constitutional crisis and opening the prospect of fresh elections, keeping the single currency fragile.

extended their decline from last week on growing expectations that major may ease their 17-month-old production cuts.

A return to the that were in place in October 2016, the baseline for the current deal to cut output, is one of the options for easing curbs, Russia's minister said on Saturday.

His comments came after the ministers of and met to review the terms of global oil supply, ahead of a key meeting in next month.

Brent crude futures dropped as much as 2.6 percent to $74.49 per barrel, their lowest level in about three weeks. They last stood at $75.00, down 1.8 percent.

U.S. crude futures dropped to six-week low of $65.80 per barrel, shedding 3.1 percent and is on course to post its fifth day of decline.

U.S. S&P500 mini futures rose 0.4 percent in Asian trade, but market holidays in the world's two biggest financial centres -- and -- could make trading slow and illiquid for the day.

South Korea's rose 0.7 percent, buoyed by stocks which are seen as benefitting from a further thawing in tensions with

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost steam to trade flat and the broader dipped 0.2 percent.

said on Sunday a U.S. team had arrived in to prepare for a proposed summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which Trump pulled out of last week before reconsidering.

"While we can't say for sure how much they can agree, both sides seem to want to make progress," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, at

Mizuho sees a 10 percent chance that the summit, so far planned on June 12, will not take place, a 20 percent chance of a truce deal struck at the meeting and a 70 percent likelihood of the summit leading to more talks without producing immediate deals on denuclearisation, he said.

In the currency market, the bounced back 0.5 percent to $1.1705 after having a touched a 6-1/2-month low of $1.1646 on Friday.

Italian rejected a eurosceptic pick for the key ministry by the two anti-establishment parties aiming to form a coalition government, the and the League.

While his decision allayed immediate concerns of having a in the zone's third-largest economy, his move created bigger uncertainties as 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, whose party won the most seats at an inconclusive March 4 vote, demanded that parliament impeach Mattarella.

The 10-year Italian bond yield has risen 67 basis points, or 0.67 percentage point, so far this month, on course to make its biggest monthly rise since late 2011.

Its yield spread over benchmark German Bunds rose above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year.

"If the Italian debt prices fall further, people will have to do more hedging, say by selling the euro and so on. The issue will be the biggest focus for markets this week,"

While no one thinks the country will default, people need to make hedging when they face sharp price moves," said Takafumi Yamawaki, at in

Investors are also increasingly wary of Spain, where is facing growing pressure to resign over a graft case involving his party.

The spread of the Spanish-German debt yields rose to about 105 basis points, the highest since January.

"The euro is being bought back in the near term but it looks capped at around $1.17. But we haven't seen the kind of panic we saw before the French last year. I'd bet the euro will slip gradually than fall sharply," said Kyosuke Suzuki, at

The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen in early Monday trade to 109.44 yen, extending its recovery from Thursday's 108.955 on optimism over the upcoming U.S.- summit.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded at $7,370, flirting with its 365-day moving average, which stood around $7,360.

(Editing by and Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)