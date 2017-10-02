Ola said to raise $2 bn from SoftBank, Tencent

-
ALSO READAs Uber reels under crises, Ola in talks with Tencent to raise $400 mn Truce with Ola not a condition for SoftBank to invest in Uber Tencent reinforces India's consumer internet story Despite hefty losses, SoftBank still backs Ola Ola to bank on local innovations to compete with Uber's West-centric model
-
Ride-hailing company Ola on Monday secured $2 billion in new funding from a group of investors, including SoftBank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The funding round isn't finished yet and the amount could change, the person said.
The funding is also backed by venture capital fund jointly run by Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, the University of California's investment arm and U.S. institutional investors, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the deal.
Japan's SoftBank has been looking to play consolidator in India's flourishing startup ecosystem with investments that include about $1 billion in e-commerce company Snapdeal and $70 million in grocery delivery group Grofers.
Ola and SoftBank declined to comment, while Tencent was not immediately available for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU