Passenger rights group takes legal action that could block Niki sale to IAG

(Reuters) - A group representing passengers has taken legal action to shift proceedings for budget to from Germany, in a move that could endanger the sale of the Air unit to Britain's .

Fairplane, seeking to recover more than 1 million euros ($1.2 million) it says owes to passengers, filed separate legal cases on Tuesday to block proceedings in and to open them instead in

Although the sum sought is relatively small, a for Air liquidator said the complaint could derail the sale of to IAG's low-cost operation that was agreed last week.

"If the complaint before the (in Berlin) succeeds, the sale of to would be greatly endangered," the said. A ruling by the court on the case was due this week.

British Airways' owner said last Friday it would buy for 20 million euros ($24 million) and provide up to 16.5 million euros in additional liquidity to the company.

The sale to IAG, which had been in exclusive talks to acquire the airline, appeared to mark the final chapter in the demise of Air Berlin, the former No.2 German that earlier owned

Fairplane argues however that Niki, which is registered in as a company in Austria, had been profitable but had lost access to bridge financing when proceedings were opened in in December, grounding planes and stranding passengers.

said that dragging into the German process was wrong, and that passengers stood a better chance of getting their money back in the Austrian courts.

"We want to ensure that the is carried out in - where it belongs - so that there are no conflicts of interest," Schmid told

An could not immediately be reached for comment.

In appointing Floether to liquidate Air in December, a German judge was of the opinion that, although was registered as a company in Austria, its centre of main interest was in fact in

($1 = 0.8301 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Thomas Seythal; additional reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)