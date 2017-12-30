Pershing Square, Valeant arrive at settlement split for Allergan lawsuit

(Reuters) - Activist investor William Ackman's and on Friday decided to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them of before bidding for Plc in 2014.

said it decided to raise its share of the settlement to 66.8 percent, or $193.75 million, in a bid to quickly wind up the litigation, which it claimed had "no merit".

"We decided, however, that it was in the best interest of our investors to settle the case now instead of continuing to spend substantial time and resources pursuing the litigation," said

The hedge fund said Valeant will now pay around 33 percent, or $96.25 million, of the settlement costs. Valeant had previously agreed to pay 60 percent of the costs.

"We believe this agreement to resolve the legacy litigation is in the best interests of the Company, because it enables us to focus our attention and resources on the transformation of Valeant," said Valeant's

Papa, who took over the reins of Valeant in April 2016, has been trying to reshape the company and regain investor confidence, after a flurry of investigations into the Canadian drugmaker's accounting and pricing practices hit its shares.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who sold shares in the two months before Capital Management and Valeant made an unsolicited $51 billion bid for http://reut.rs/2DwW6XN

Actavis Plc eventually bought in 2015, taking its name.

Both and Valeant did not immediately respond to emails seeking comments.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by and Arun Koyyur)

