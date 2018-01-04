Petrobras to pay $2.95 billion to settle U.S. corruption lawsuit

denied any wrongdoing in the deal, which was one of the largest securities class action settlements in U.S. history.

The settlement, smaller than many analysts anticipated, was an important milestone for the company as it tries to emerge from a scandal that has entangled two former Brazilian presidents and dozens of the country's corporate executives.

But the deal reduces chances the world's most indebted company will pay a dividend for 2017, much anticipated by investors who have not seen such a payment since 2014 when the scandal came to light, a source familiar with the matter said.

For the last four years has been rocked by the so-called "Car Wash" investigation into kickbacks from contractors to executives of state-run companies and politicians in return for public projects.

The settlement put an end to "extremely high uncertainty" about the company's potential liability, said in a client note, adding that it had expected a figure above $5 billion. Analysts at Brazilian said the market had expected a settlement of $5 billion to $10 billion.

preferred shares ticked up nearly 1 percent to 16.71 reais. U.S.-traded shares were up 1.78 percent at $10.89.

brushed off concerns about the impact of the fine on the company's balance sheet, noting it was expected to generate some $30 billion in cash this year and make capital investments of around $15 billion.

"Petrobras' liquidity position is adequate and the payment of the agreed class action settlement amount is not a material concern," it said.

Jeremy Lieberman, an for the investors, called the deal an "excellent result" and said it was the largest ever involving a foreign securities issuer in the country.

The deal came as the was set to consider on Jan. 5 whether to hear Petrobras' appeal of a lower court decision certifying the case as a class action. said it and the investors would ask the Supreme Court to put off considering the case while the settlement awaits approval.

If the Supreme Court does take the case, it could delay its resolution for years.

U.S. in Manhattan must still approve the accord.

Investors had sued after prosecutors in accused executives of accepting more than $2 billion in bribes over a decade, mainly from construction and engineering companies.

claimed it was a victim, and denied wrongdoing in a securities filing on Wednesday. But its market value has plunged as its central role in the scheme continues to be unwound by investigators.

said it hoped the settlement would resolve all investor claims in the United States, though some claims involving non-U.S.-based securities purchased outside the still remain.

The deal came days after Brazil's securities regulator CVM formally accused eight former executives of corruption.

The accusations relate to possible irregularities in the contracting process for three drilling ships, according to a legal filing by the regulator last Friday.

Among the accused in CVM's filing are former Chief Executives Maria das and Neither could be reached for comment.

The largest securities fraud settlements in U.S. history include $7.2 billion stemming from the collapse of Enron, $6.2 billion over an accounting scandal at and $3.2 billion over an accounting scandal at Tyco International, according to Stanford Law School's Securities Class Action Clearinghouse.

($1 = 3.25 reais)

(Reporting by Brendan in New York; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, Flavia Bohone in Sao Paulo and Alison Frankel in New York; Writing by Gram Slattery and Alexandra Alper; Editing by and Andrew Hay)

