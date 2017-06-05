Petronet: no impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Petronet LNG
"I don't think there will be any impact on it. We get gas directly from Qatar by sea," R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract. It also buys additional volumes from Qatar under spot deals.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
