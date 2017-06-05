Petronet: no impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties

(Reuters) - said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and severed ties with the Arab state accusing it of supporting

"I don't think there will be any impact on it. We get gas directly from by sea," R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from under a long-term contract. It also buys additional volumes from under spot deals.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)