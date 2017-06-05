TRENDING ON BS
Gold hits highest in over six weeks as U.S. jobs data disappoints
Petronet: no impact on Qatar LNG as Saudi, others cut ties

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Petronet LNG said on Monday it did not expect any impact on gas supplies from Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with the Gulf Arab state accusing it of supporting terrorism.

"I don't think there will be any impact on it. We get gas directly from Qatar by sea," R.K. Garg, head of finance at Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.Petronet LNG, India's biggest gas importer, buys 8.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under a long-term contract. It also buys additional volumes from Qatar under spot deals.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

