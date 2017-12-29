Price run-up, holiday slowdown softens gold demand in Asia

By and Rajendra Jadhav

BENGALURU/ (Reuters) - A rally in prices to the highest level in a month and the year-end holiday mood dampened across

prices hit one-month peaks on Friday and were on track for their best year since 2010, driven higher over the past 12 months mainly by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying prompted by global political uncertainties.

In top consumer China, premiums quoted this week were around$10 an ounce to the global benchmark, unchanged from last week.

"There was a bit of buying in in the middle of the week, but (that) tapered as prices started rising," said Ronald Leung, at Lee Cheong Dealers in Hong Kong.

"Overall, has been soft due to the holidays."

Hong Kong premiums were also mostly unchanged from the previous week at 70 cents.

In India, second largest consumer, dealers were offering a premium of up to $1 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, compared to a discount of $2 an ounce last week. The domestic price includes a 10 percent import tax.

"Both and supplies are limited. Many dealers are on leave. are also not making purchases," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at

Local prices in have gained 3.2 percent since falling to 28,055 Indian rupees per 10 grams ($1,365.80 per ounce) earlier this month, the lowest level since July 17.

"Trading is negligible due to holidays. Jewellers are not stocking due to price rise," said a with a

India's imports in November nearly halved from a year ago, industry officials and analysts said.

A quiet market ahead of the year-end holidays kept premiums flat in Japan, a said.

Spot was trading near $1,297 an ounce late on Friday, hitting its highest since Nov. 28.

($1 = 63.8825 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in and in MUMBAI; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)