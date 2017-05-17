Qualcomm sues 4 Apple manufacturers over unpaid royalties

Qualcomm
Inc said on Wednesday that, it filed a complaint against the Foxconn Technology
Group and three other contract manufacturers of Apple
Inc for not paying royalties.
The other manufacturers listed by Qualcomm
were Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp., and Compal Electronics Inc. Qualcomm
filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.
Qualcomm, the largest maker of chips used in smartphones, is a major supplier to Apple
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for modem chips that connect phones to wireless networks.
The iPhone
maker sued Qualcomm
in January, accusing it of overcharging for chips and refusing to pay some $1 billion in promised rebates. Qualcomm
said last month that Apple
had decided to withhold royalty
payments to its contract manufacturers that are owed to the chipmaker, for sales made in the first quarter of 2017, until the dispute is resolved in court.
"While not disputing their contractual obligations to pay for the use of Qualcomm's inventions, the manufacturers say they must follow Apple's instructions not to pay," the chipmaker
said in a statement.
Qualcomm
sought an order that would require the manufacturers to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to the company, as well as declaratory relief and damages. The chipmaker
slashed its current-quarter profit and revenue forecasts in April, saying it excluded revenue receivable from those contract manufacturers.
Foxconn Technology
Group is the trading name of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the main assembler of Apple
devices. The company's shares were marginally lower at $55.49 in premarket trading.
