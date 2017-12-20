RBI begins prompt corrective action against Bank of India; shares dip 5%

said on Wednesday that the Reserve has initiated 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against the lender over high

High net (NPA), insufficient common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital and (ROA) for two consecutive years have prompted the action, the bank said in a statement.

The issues a to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks.

The bank had a net ratio of 6.47 per cent as of end-September.

Shares of the bank dropped as much as 5.4 per cent to 171.45 rupees in afternoon trade in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.17 per cent higher.