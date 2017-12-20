JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Gold prices rise after U.S. Senate passes tax bill
Business Standard

RBI begins prompt corrective action against Bank of India; shares dip 5%

BoI had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47% as of end-September

Reuters 

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Bank of India said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India has initiated 'prompt corrective action' (PCA) against the lender over high bad loans.

High net non-performing assets (NPA), insufficient common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital and negative return on assets (ROA) for two consecutive years have prompted the action, the bank said in a statement.

The RBI issues a PCA to spur lenders to deal with bad debts, as one of the measures intended to tackle the menace of bad debt that has plagued Indian banks.

The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 6.47 per cent as of end-September. 

Shares of the bank dropped as much as 5.4 per cent to 171.45 rupees in afternoon trade in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.17 per cent higher.
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements