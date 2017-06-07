RBI leaves policy rate unchanged, cuts inflation projection

(Reuters) - The Reserve of (RBI) on Wednesday kept its policy unchanged at 6.25 percent, as widely expected, while lowering its projections for after recent data showed consumer prices rising more slowly.

The central bank's decision to leave the at a 6-1/2 year low had been expected by 56 of the 60 analysts surveyed by last changed the policy with a 25 basis points cut in October.

The also left its reverse unchanged at 6.00 percent after a surprise 25 basis point increase in April.

The vote by the central bank's monetary policy committee was 5-1, the first dissent in the five meetings since the MPC was formed last September.

