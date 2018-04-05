RBI wary of upside risks for inflation despite fall in price pressures

The is still wary of upside risks for despite a sharp fall in price pressures in February, prompting the committee to keep rates on hold while retaining its "neutral" stance, said on Thursday.

"The print for February did turn out to be softer than our projection," Patel told reporters after announcing the statement.

"However, MPC looks ahead. We noted there are several uncertainties around the baseline path which is why we kept the stance neutral and rate unchanged."

risks included a proposed increase in the minimum purchase price of foodgrains, fiscal slippage worries and volatility in global crude oil prices, he added.

The kept its policy rates on hold for the fourth straight meeting and toned down its rhetoric, cheering markets as inflationary pressures eased more than expected.