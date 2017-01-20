TRENDING ON BS
Interest rate needs to be lower, acceptable, stable: President
Business Standard

RBI working on plan to reduce online charges: sources

Urjit Patel met the public accounts committee today on questions over demonetisation

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Urjit Patel. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

The Reserve Bank of India is working on a plan to reduce online transaction costs as it tries to encourage more digital banking, two parliamentary panel members quoted central bank governor Urjit Patel as saying on Friday.

"We are working on a mechanism to bring down transaction costs," one member of the public accounts committee quoted Patel as saying. "We are speaking to all stakeholders."

Patel met the panel to answer questions about the Nov. 8 abolition of 500- and 1,000-rupees notes, or 86 percent of the currency then in circulation.

