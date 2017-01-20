RBI working on plan to reduce online charges: sources

The Reserve Bank of India is working on a plan to reduce online transaction costs as it tries to encourage more digital banking, two parliamentary panel members quoted central bank governor as saying on Friday.

"We are working on a mechanism to bring down transaction costs," one member of the quoted Patel as saying. "We are speaking to all stakeholders."

Patel met the panel to answer questions about the Nov. 8 abolition of 500- and 1,000-rupees notes, or 86 percent of the currency then in circulation.