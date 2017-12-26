JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite
Business Standard

RCom announces new debt reduction plan with no write-offs

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Anil Ambani, the businessman backing Reliance Communications Ltd, said on Tuesday the company would reduce its debt by about 250 billion rupees ($3.90 billion) through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.

The reduction would allow the company to provide "zero" write-offs to lenders and bondholders, as well as no conversion of debt to equity, Ambani told a news conference.

($1 = 64.0600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Rafael Nam)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements