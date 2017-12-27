RCom's shares surge for second day on debt-reduction plan

(Reuters) - of debt-laden Communications Ltd surged as much as 25 percent on Wednesday, its second straight day of sharp gains, after the detailed a plan to cut through the sale of some assets.

RCom, as the company is known, announced on Tuesday a plan to slash its by 390 billion rupees ($6.08 billion) underpinned by the sale of some of its spectrum, tower, fibre and for which it has already received some non-binding offers.

The plan builds on an earlier one announced in late October. said the new plan would involve no write-offs by lenders or bondholders, nor conversion of to equity, triggering a 32 percent rally in its on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, RCom's jumped to their highest since May 24 in heavy trading. More than 262 million changed hands as of 0615 GMT, over twice the 30-day average trading volume. of RCom, backed by billionaire Anil Ambani, are still down more than a fifth in 2017.

The Indian telecom sector has witnessed a rough year after the entry of start-up - backed by Anil Ambani's brother - last year. Aggressive pricing and consolidation in the sector has trimmed margins of the companies to wafer-thin levels.

($1 = 64.1500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

