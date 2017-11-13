RCom shares slump 9 percent after company reports September-quarter loss

-
ALSO READReliance Communications shares hit record low on fourth-quarter loss, debt woes Reliance Communications shares, bonds plunge as losses, debt woes mount Reliance Communications shares rise after debt deal with lenders Reliance Comms shares, bonds plunge as losses, debt woes mount Reliance Communications says has agreed new loan repayment plan
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd
Shares in the company were trading at 12.80 rupees by 0359 GMT, down 9.3 percent. It dropped to a low of 12.75 earlier in the session.
Reliance Communications reported a loss after tax of 27.09 billion rupees ($414.76 million) in the July-September quarter versus a profit of 620 million rupees in the same period a year ago.
($1 = 65.3150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU