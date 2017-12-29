Reliance Jio to buy RCom's wireless assets in $3.75 billion deal - sources

(Reuters) - Debt-laden Communications has signed a deal to sell its to Infocomm, for a total value of nearly 240 billion rupees ($3.75 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told on Friday.

The two companies had announced late on Thursday that Communications, backed by Anil Ambani, would sell all its spectrum, tower, and other assets to Jio, which is owned by Industries and is controlled by Anil Ambani's elder brother Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person. They did not give the value of the deal.

The sale, if finalised, would mark a big step in Communication's quest to cut down its debt, which had sent its shares to record lows and led creditors such as (CDB) to start insolvency proceedings over missed payments.

CDB said earlier on Friday it is in talks with Communications, or as it is called.

shares rose as much as 29.9 percent on Friday while Industries rose as much as 0.9 percent.

The sale would also mark the return of the telecom operations back into the fold of Industries, which forayed into telecoms in 2002, spearheaded by the elder Ambani, under the name of Infocomm Ltd.

A feud between the two brothers in 2005 led to the split of Industries, with keeping the cash cow business and walking away with telecoms and power.

But has re-entered the telecoms space with the launch of in September 2016, upending the sector with cut-price data and free voice service and pushing into a spiral.

has said it is retreating from the consumer telecom space to focus on its enterprise business, and on Tuesday announced a new plan to slash its pile by 390 billion rupees ($6.09 billion) without any haircut by the banks, leaving it with only around 60 billion rupees in

analysts said the deal would allow to further expand into India's telecom space, though it would also add to its

"Acquisition of RCom's should bring synergies and lower costs while raising clarity on growth capex. The deal could potentially raise balance sheet leverage by 10-12 percent near term," wrote in a note on Friday.

is India's fastest growing telecoms company with a subscriber base of close to 140 million. Through the deal, gets access to four bands of spectrum and 43,000 telecom towers and a countrywide network.

($1 = 64.0700 Indian rupees)

