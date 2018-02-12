RBI introduces simplified framework for resolution of stressed assets

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Mumbai 

The Reserve Bank of India said late on Monday it was withdrawing all its existing mechanisms for tackling bad debt at Indian banks and replacing them with a harmonised and simplified generic framework for resolving stressed assets.

The new system will force lenders to identify and tackle any stressed-asset accounts more rapidly, the regulator said.

Last year, India tweaked its laws to give the central bank more authority to push lenders to deal with the nearly $150 billion in troubled debt at banks, which has choked off new lending and slowed the economy.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 23:07 IST

