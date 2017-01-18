Rolls-Royce to pay more than $800 million to resolve bribery charges: US

Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the US Justice Department and Serious Office said in statements on Tuesday.

The company admitted to paying officials at state-run energy companies in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Angola and Iraq more than $35 million in order to win contracts, the Justice Department said.

In a statement, the company's chief executive officer, Warren East, apologised "unreservedly" for the bribery schemes. The company had since overhauled its compliance rules and cut back on using intermediaries, the statement said.

Among the bribes, paid a Brazilian official $1.6 million through a middleman to win numerous oil equipment contracts from Petrobras, US authorities said.

The case was the third resolution related to in the United States following a nearly three-year investigation in Brazil dubbed "Operation Car Wash" into corruption at the oil company, which has led to dozens of arrests and political upheaval in the country.

did not return a request for comment.

In Iraq, middlemen bribed Iraqi officials after they had expressed concerns about turbines the company had sold. The bagman paid the bribe to "persuade the officials to accept the turbines" and prevent the officials from "blacklisting" from future business in Iraq, US authorities said.

The settlement included agreements with US, and Brazilian authorities whom the company agreed to pay $170 million, 497 million British pounds ($616 million) and $25.6 million respectively, the Justice Department said.

In setting the penalty, the Justice Department said it weighed the fact that did not come forward with the misconduct until media reports of the allegations began to surface. But US authorities also showed leniency for later cooperating with authorities and fixing problems at the company.