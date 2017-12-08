Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for $5.57 bn

-
Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema does not rule out new lawsuits against oil giant Rosneft, a Sistema spokesman said on Friday.
Sistema said earlier it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against Rosneft over Rosneft's acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.
