Russia's Sistema sues Rosneft for $5.57 bn

A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow. Photo: Reuters
Russian industrial conglomerate Sistema does not rule out new lawsuits against oil giant Rosneft, a Sistema spokesman said on Friday.

Sistema said earlier it had filed a 330.5 billion rouble ($5.57 billion) lawsuit against Rosneft over Rosneft's acquisition of the Bashneft oil company.

 

 
