S&P 500 tops 2,700 on tech advance; Dow, Nasdaq hit records

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and other major indexes hit record closing highs as technology climbed after signs of robust economic growth.

added slightly to gains late, with some support from minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showing would likely stick to gradual interest rate hikes this year.

"They reiterated gradual rate increases, so that's steady as she goes, which the seems to like," said Bucky Hellwig, at in Birmingham,

Earlier in the session, data showed U.S. factory activity increased more than expected in December, a sign of economic momentum at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, manufacturing surveys pointed to a strong start for the European

For technology stocks, , and chipmakers were among the biggest drivers. The 500 tech index <.SPLRCT>, the best-performing sector in 2017 with a 37 percent jump, ended the day up 1.1 percent.

U.S. chipmaker surged for a second straight session, with the <.SOX> up 1.7 percent in its strongest two-day performance since June 2016.

"The (recent) selloff in tech may have made that group look attractive today given that there's still significant growth potential there both short term and long term," Hellwig said.

The Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 98.67 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,922.68, the 500 <.SPX> gained 17.25 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,713.06 and the added 58.63 points, or 0.84 percent, to 7,065.53.

The Cboe Index <.VIX>, better known as the and a popular options-based gauge of expected near-term price volatility, closed at 9.15, just shy of its record low close of 9.14 on Nov. 3.

Gains in and healthcare also boosted the market. The index <.SPNY> gained 1.5 percent while rose 1 percent.

ended down 3.4 percent. The company acknowledged a report that a design flaw in its chips could let hackers steal data but said it was working on a solution that would not significantly slow computers.

Rival chipmaker climbed 5.2 percent. gained 6.6 percent and rose 3 percent.

Crop shares were up 2.3 percent after upgraded its rating on the

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

About 7.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 6.3 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days, according to data.

