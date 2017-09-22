Global Ratings downgraded China's long-term sovereign credit rating on Thursday, less than a month ahead of one of the country's most sensitive political gatherings, citing increasing risks from its rapid build-up of debt.

S&P's one-notch downgrade to A+ from AA- comes as Beijing grapples with the challenges of containing stemming from years of credit-fuelled stimulus needed to meet ambitious government economic growth targets.

“The downgrade reflects our assessment that a prolonged period of strong has increased China's economic and financial risks,” said in a statement, adding that the ratings outlook was stable.had said in June that there was a “real” chance of a downgrade and that a decision would be made based on whether is able to move away from a credit-driven growth strategy.The demotion follows a similar move by Moody's Investors Service in May.While S&P's move put its ratings on par with those of Moody's and Fitch, the timing raised eyebrows just weeks ahead of a twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress (CPC), which will see a key leadership reshuffle and the setting of policy priorities for the next five years.“The focus needs to shift from quantity to quality of growth. I hope that later this year lowers its GDP growth target to 6-6.5 percent, or not have one at all. That would be a positive sign.” The Monetary Fund warned earlier this year that China's was on a “dangerous trajectory” and called for “decisive action.”, while the Bank for Settlements said last September that excessive was signalling a banking crisis in the next three years.While worries about China's sustained strong are increasing in some quarters, first-half economic growth of 6.9 per cent beat expectations and some analysts said the downgrade would have little impact on financial markets.“The decision was a catch-up with the other two credit agencies, instead of an initiative. Its impact on financial markets would very limited,” said Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.