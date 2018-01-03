S&P, Nasdaq open slightly higher as techs gain

(Reuters) - The benchmark and the opened slightly higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Nvidia, and but were limited by Intel's drop.

The rose 37.91 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,861.92. The gained 3.02 points, or 0.112026 percent, to 2,698.83. The added 10.53 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,017.42.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)