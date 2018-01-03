S&P, Nasdaq open slightly higher as techs gain

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened slightly higher on Wednesday, led by gains in Nvidia, Apple and Oracle but were limited by Intel's drop.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.91 points, or 0.15 percent, to 24,861.92. The S&P 500 gained 3.02 points, or 0.112026 percent, to 2,698.83. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.53 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,017.42.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU