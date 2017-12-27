Samsung scion denies corruption charges as legal appeal nears end

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - The heir to South Korea's Group, convicted of bribing the country's former president, on Wednesday denied allegations of wrongdoing as the appeals trial of his five-year jail term for corruption neared its end.

Jay Y. Lee, the 49-year-old heir to one of the world's biggest corporate empires, has been detained since February and was convicted by a lower court in August of bribing Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed as South Korea's in March.

The court decided the bribe helped strengthen his control of Electronics, the crown jewel in the conglomerate and one of the world's top

Lee, looking relaxed in a dark suit and white shirt without tie at the ongoing appeals hearing, denied this charge and also denied recent allegations that he had met Park one-on-one four times, instead of the previously disclosed three times.

The is expected to rule on the appeal in late January. Whichever side loses could take the case to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal in

The lower court in August had ruled that while never asked for Park's help directly, the fact that a 2015 merger of two affiliates did help Lee's control over Electronics "implied" he was asking for the president's help to strengthen his control of the firm.

His lawyers have strongly challenged this logic since appeals hearings began in October.

Faced with investor worries of a leadership vacuum as remains detained, appointed a new generation of top managers at its three main businesses including in October.

has been widely expected to follow in his father, Kun-hee's, footsteps in the future. Kun-hee, the of the group, has been hospitalised since 2014.

Answering a prosecutor's question about his future as heir, said: "I had been privately thinking that Kun-hee will be the final person to have the title of Group "

"I have often said that I want to be a who is recognised for capability, not just for being someone's son, or for having a lot of shares."

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)