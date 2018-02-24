JUST IN
Business Standard

Saudi oil minister hopes Opec, allies will ease output cuts in 2019

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million barrels per day as part of a deal with Russia

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

He said the OPEC and non-OPEC members were committed to bringing stability and to balancing the market.

"The next step may be easing of the production constraints.

My estimation is that it will happen sometime in 2019. But we don't know when and we don't know how," he said.

First Published: Sat, February 24 2018. 14:24 IST

