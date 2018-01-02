Sensex, Nifty close little changed ahead of corporate results

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of corporate results next week, while oil retailers such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell after crude prices strengthened.
The benchmark BSE index ended flat at 33,812.26, while the broader NSE index closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,442.20.
BPCL closed 2.5 percent lower.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
