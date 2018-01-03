Sensex, Nifty end flat on caution ahead of corporate results

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed almost unchanged on Wednesday as optimism about an improving global economy was offset by caution ahead of the start of the domestic corporate results season next week.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.06 percent lower at 33,793.38.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.01 percent higher at 10,443.20.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
