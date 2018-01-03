JUST IN
U.S. blocks MoneyGram sale to China's Ant Financial on national security concerns
Sensex, Nifty end flat on caution ahead of corporate results

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed almost unchanged on Wednesday as optimism about an improving global economy was offset by caution ahead of the start of the domestic corporate results season next week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.06 percent lower at 33,793.38.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.01 percent higher at 10,443.20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
