Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Weiss to step down
Sensex, Nifty end lower; F&O expiry weighs

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts and on lingering concerns over government borrowing exceeding target.

The BSE index dropped 0.19 percent to 33,848.03, while the broader NSE index fell 0.12 percent to 10,477.90.

(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 15:44 IST

