Sensex, Nifty end lower; F&O expiry weighs

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts and on lingering concerns over government borrowing exceeding target.
The BSE index dropped 0.19 percent to 33,848.03, while the broader NSE index fell 0.12 percent to 10,477.90.
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
