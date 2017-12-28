Sensex, Nifty flat ahead of derivatives expiry; metal stocks up

By Vishal Sridhar

(Reuters) - Indian were little changed on Thursday ahead of expiry of derivatives contracts and on lingering concerns over borrowing exceeding target, but metals such as rose tracking global commodity prices.

said on Wednesday it would borrow a bigger-than-expected 500 billion rupees ($7.79 billion) in the remainder of the fiscal year ending March.

That sent the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond up as much as 11 basis points to a 17-month high, though the reaction in was more muted.

Caution also set in ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts at the end of the session.

"The F&O expiry is one reason why the markets are range-bound, and also it's year-end, so volumes are generally low. I believe the risk of breaching its fiscal deficit target is almost counted by the markets," said Rakesh Tarway, at

The broader index was up 0.06 percent at10,496.60 as of 0635 GMT, while the benchmark index was 0.02 percent higher at 33,919.37.

Metals stocks, however, climbed as copper prices extended gains to hit a near four-year high after a jump in China's imports of the boosted expectations of stronger demand from the top consumer.

rose as much as 2.7 percent, and was on track for a third straight session of gains.

Ltd, which produces aluminium and copper, surged as much as 4.9 percent to hit a record high.

Pharma were little changed after rising over the last four sessions, with dropping more than 1 percent.

($1 = 64.1600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)