Sensex, Nifty gain on hopes of global economic recovery

By Mehta

- Indian rose on Wednesday, tracking strong Asian markets which rose on expectations of an improvement in the global economy, but gains were capped ahead of key corporate starting next week.

The gains in riskier assets came as industry surveys from and showed quickening activity.

The MSCI's index of outside rose 0.4 percent, having jumped 1.4 percent on Tuesday in its best performance since last March.

Investors in are awaiting corporate results, including from and that are scheduled next week, amid signs the economy is recovering after the withdrawal of in late 2016 and the introduction of a national goods and services tax last year.

"Market is moving on global cues. Until start coming out, it will be fundamentally moving on external factors," said Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Broking.

"This earnings season will be the most important in a long time as expectation is that impact of demonetisation and GST would have been completely absorbed."

The broader NSE was up 0.36 percent at 10,480 as of 0552 GMT.

The benchmark BSE was 0.29 percent higher at 33,908.98.

Market heavyweight contributed the most to index gains after it said on Tuesday it commissioned a at Jamnagar in

Metal continued to rise with the Metal index gaining as much as 1.8 percent to a record high. and were among the top percentage gainers on the 50.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)