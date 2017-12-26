Sensex, Nifty little changed after clocking record highs

By Sridhar

- Indian were little changed after hitting record highs earlier on Tuesday, as gains in drug makers were offset by profit-booking in recent outperformers such as Ltd.

Stock markets have hit record highs this month after victories in key state elections by Narendra Modi's ruling party boosted investor sentiment, raising hopes of a continuation in the government's reform agenda.

Trading is, however, likely to remain subdued as the year draws to a close.

"Markets are off to a flattish start and the (index) has hit the psychological 10,500 mark," said Anand James, at "Don't see much activity to push the markets higher as last week of the year is usually dull for financial markets."

The broader Nifty, which rose to an all-time high of 10,515.10 in early trade, was up 0.03 percent at 10,496.35 as of 0611 GMT.

The benchmark BSE breached the 34,000-mark for the first time and was 0.01 percent higher at 33,944.73.

Stock markets were closed on Monday for

Pharma shares, which were among the top losers this year, were up for a third straight session as investors hunted for bargains.

Cipla Ltd, among the top percentage gainers on the index, was up 1 percent, while was on track for a third straight session of gains.

of hit a record high on a report that said was in talks to buy a controlling stake in the diesel engine and

Ltd, however, dropped as much as 1.5 percent after gaining in the previous three sessions.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)