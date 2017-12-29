Sensex, Nifty rise; set for best year since 2014

By Vishal Sridhar

(Reuters) - Indian rose on Friday tracking broader and were set to end 2017 with the biggest yearly gains in three as strong foreign fund inflows, hopes of an improving economy and higher corporate earnings boosted investor confidence.

Asian markets were firm, with MSCI's broadest index of outside inching up 0.3 percent.

Equities have been on a record-setting run through the year on optimism that the government would continue its reform agenda after winning elections in the western state of

Foreign investors have net bought Indian worth $7.6 billion so far in the year, according to clearing and exchange data.

"Ever since elections, expectations are rising that the upcoming Budget would be rural focused and that is supporting the market sentiment in the near term. Though crude's spike towards $70 could be a risk," said Hitesh Agrawal, - Retail Research, Religare Securities Ltd.

The broader index was up 0.34 percent at10,513.50 as of 0737 GMT, while the benchmark index was 0.44 percent higher at 33,998.31.

Both the indexes, up more than 27 percent each, are on track for a second straight year of gains.

On Friday, of Ltd surged as much as 30 percent to their highest since April 7.

The Anil Ambani-backed company on Thursday agreed to sell its to Reliance Infocomm Ltd, the telecoms arm of elder brother Mukesh Ambani's Ltd..

Reliance Industries, up 0.8 percent, and Idea Cellular Ltd, up more than 3.5 percent, extended gains for a second straight session.

Meanwhile, of Gujarat-based & Board Mill Ltd more than doubled on market debut.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by and Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

