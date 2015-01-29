Sesa says iron ore exports tax could be scrapped before budget

Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Thursday the government could remove an iron ore export tax as soon as next month, and such a move would help the country's top private miner boost output after two years of mining bans. India's iron ore shipments have slowed to a trickle after mining bans in key producing states. A 30 percent tax on exports has made it even more difficult for firms to sell to a world market where prices have almost halved in the past year. Read our full coverage on Union Budget "We are very sure that the government are working on this very seriously and ...