Singapore November factory output up 5.3 percent, lags forecast

Gold hits over three-week high on dollar weakness in thin trading

SINGAPORE 

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in November rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier, underpinned by continued expansion in electronics output, although falls in pharmaceuticals output and marine and offshore engineering production tempered overall gains.

The year-on-year rise in manufacturing output was lower than the median forecast of a 9 percent expansion in a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, manufacturing output fell 2.3 percent in November, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday, weaker than the median forecast of an increase of 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Biju Dwarakanath)

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 10:33 IST

