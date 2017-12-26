Singapore November factory output up 5.3 percent, lags forecast

(Reuters) - Singapore's industrial production in November rose 5.3 percent from a year earlier, underpinned by continued expansion in electronics output, although falls in and marine and offshore engineering production tempered overall gains.

The year-on-year rise in output was lower than the median forecast of a 9 percent expansion in a poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, output fell 2.3 percent in November, data from the showed on Tuesday, weaker than the median forecast of an increase of 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by and Biju Dwarakanath)

