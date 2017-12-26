Singapore to release advance fourth-quarter GDP data on January 2

(Reuters) - will provide advance estimates of (GDP) for the fourth quarter and all of 2017 at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Jan. 2, the said on Tuesday.

In the third quarter, Singapore's grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier, its quickest pace in nearly four years, thanks to a boom in manufacturing that some analysts say will encourage tighter monetary policy in 2018.

On a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the grew 8.8 percent in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)