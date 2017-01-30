You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Wall Street drops on jitters over US immigration ban
Business Standard

Snap selects New York Stock Exchange for its IPO: Source

Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment

Reuters 

Snapchat
Photo: Reuters


The selection comes as Snap is preparing to make its earnings public this week ahead of the IPO that is expected in March. It represents a setback for Nasdaq, which was also vying to host Snap's IPO. Snap, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment, while Nasdaq did not immediately respond to an exchange for comment. CNBC first reported on Snap's NYSE selection.

 

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Snap selects New York Stock Exchange for its IPO: Source

Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment

Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment


The selection comes as Snap is preparing to make its earnings public this week ahead of the IPO that is expected in March. It represents a setback for Nasdaq, which was also vying to host Snap's IPO. Snap, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment, while Nasdaq did not immediately respond to an exchange for comment. CNBC first reported on Snap's NYSE selection.

 

 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Snap selects New York Stock Exchange for its IPO: Source

Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment


The selection comes as Snap is preparing to make its earnings public this week ahead of the IPO that is expected in March. It represents a setback for Nasdaq, which was also vying to host Snap's IPO. Snap, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is not public. Snap and Intercontinental Exchange declined to comment, while Nasdaq did not immediately respond to an exchange for comment. CNBC first reported on Snap's NYSE selection.

 

 

image
Business Standard
177 22