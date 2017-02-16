Snap sets IPO valuation below expectations in range of $16.2-18.5 billion
The company said in a filing on Thursday that it expects to raise as much as $3.2 billion in the IPO
Reuters February 16, 2017 Last Updated at 18:06 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTQeCh
