SoftBank tender for Uber stake succeeds - WSJ

(Reuters) - A consortium led by Group Corp <9984.T> will go ahead with the purchase of a major stake in Technologies Inc [ UL] after existing investors in the ride services company agreed to sell at a price that values the startup at $48 billion, the Journal reported on Thursday.

and declined to comment on results of the tender, which expires at noon PT (3 pm ET) on Thursday.

The purchase follows several months of uncertainty and board manoeuvring at Uber, giving it a major new investor and ensuring the adoption of corporate governance standards supported by new after a string of scandals.

Still, the price is at a 30 percent discount to the most recent valuation of $68 billion.

investors and employees tendered equal to about 20 pct of the company, reported, citing unnamed sources. (http://on.wsj.com/2ChJNyS) probably will limit its purchase in the offer to 15 percent of Uber, and other members of its group are likely to buy additional

(Reporting by in Bengaluruk, Liana B. Baker and Heather Somerville in San Francisco. Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)