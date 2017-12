South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir Lee in corruption case

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors sought a 12-year jail term on Wednesday for Electronics Vice Jay Y. Lee, in a corruption case that led to the ouster of the nation's earlier this year.

They made their demand in the which is hearing an appeal by against a five-year jail term handed out to him in August by a lower court in the case that has gripped the country.

The 49-year-old billionaire heir to South Korea's Group was convicted by the lower court of bribing the country's former Besides Lee, who has been in detention since February, four former executives were also charged in the case.

The lower court had ruled the bribe helped strengthen his control of Electronics, the crown jewel in the country's biggest conglomerate and one of the world's top

"The defendants say they are concerned about the future of Group. However, what they are really concerned about is Lee's loss of control and subsequent economic losses," told a packed court of about 150 people.

Lee, in a dark suit and white shirt without a tie at the appeals hearing, earlier on Wednesday denied the bribery charge and also denied recent allegations by prosecutors that he had met Park one-on-one four times, instead of the previously disclosed three times.

The is expected to rule on the appeal in late January. Whichever side loses could take the case to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal in

The lower court had ruled in August that while never asked for Park's help directly, the fact that a 2015 merger of two affiliates did help Lee's control over Electronics implied he was asking for the president's help to strengthen his control of the firm.

His lawyers have strongly challenged this logic since appeals hearings began in October.

"The defendants have not once tried to solve issues by colluding with political power and gaining its help. The special prosecution has severely distorted the truth, and that distortion is reflected in the jail term they sought," said In-jae, Lee's lawyer, responding to the 12-year jail term demand.

FALLOUT

The scandal played a big part in the downfall of former Park, who was dismissed in March after being impeached, and the case cast a critical eye over the ties between South Korea's chaebols - big family-owned corporate groups - and its political leaders.

Faced with investor worries of a leadership vacuum as remains detained, Electronics appointed a new generation of top managers at its three main businesses including in October.

has been widely expected to follow in his father, Kun-hee's, footsteps in the future. Kun-hee, the of the group, has been hospitalised since 2014.

Answering a prosecutor's question about his future as heir, said: "I had been privately thinking that Kun-hee will be the final person to have the title of Group "

"I have often said that I want to be a who is recognised for capability, not just for being someone's son, or for having a lot of shares."

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)