South Korean court dismisses request to arrest Samsung chief Jay Y Lee

A South Korean court on Thursday rejected a request for a warrant to arrest the head of the Samsung Group, Jay Y Lee, over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
The decision by the Seoul Central District Court is likely to come as a major relief for the country's largest conglomerate and for Lee, who has tried to fill the vacuum in the group's leadership since his father was incapacitated by a heart attack in 2014.
The special prosecutor's office on Monday said it would seek a warrant to arrest Lee on suspicion of bribery, embezzlement and perjury.
